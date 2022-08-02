Investigation into death of PC Gilkes ongoing

Entornointeligente.com /

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the death of 44-year-old PC Clarence Gilkes on April 22 in Diego Mar­tin, is not yet com­plete.

Un­will­ing to haz­ard a guess as to when the re­port will be sub­mit­ted, act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob yes­ter­day said it was not with­in his con­trol to say when it will be wrapped up.

At the end of May, Ja­cob ex­pressed hope that he would have re­ceived a pre­lim­i­nary re­port with­in two weeks, but it did not ma­te­ri­alise as one of the main peo­ple who need­ed to be in­ter­viewed, had been out of the coun­try.

Days af­ter the shoot­ing at Rich Plain, the CoP an­nounced an in­ves­ti­ga­tion had been launched and in­di­cat­ed it could take about three months to com­plete.

Au­top­sy re­sults on Gilkes in­di­cat­ed he had been shot in the back of the head, as he and fel­low of­fi­cers searched for an al­leged sus­pect.

On June 18, Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Fitzger­ald Hinds said analy­ses of the bal­lis­tics and foren­sic el­e­ments had been done.

Mean­while, the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty (PCA) con­duct­ed its own in­ves­ti­ga­tion and de­ter­mined Gilkes had been killed by a po­lice bul­let.

Re­leas­ing its find­ings in a state­ment on Ju­ly 1, the PCA ac­cused mem­bers of the TTPS of abus­ing their pow­er and de­lib­er­ate­ly mis­lead­ing the CoP in this in­stance.

The PCA al­so made cer­tain rec­om­men­da­tions to the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) and Ja­cob.

