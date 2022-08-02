Investigation into death of PC Gilkes ongoing

The investigation into the death of 44-year-old PC Clarence Gilkes on April 22 in Diego Martin, is not yet complete.
Unwilling to hazard a guess as to when the report will be submitted, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob yesterday said it was not within his control to say when it will be wrapped up.
At the end of May, Jacob expressed hope that he would have received a preliminary report within two weeks, but it did not materialise as one of the main people who needed to be interviewed, had been out of the country.
Days after the shooting at Rich Plain, the CoP announced an investigation had been launched and indicated it could take about three months to complete.
Autopsy results on Gilkes indicated he had been shot in the back of the head, as he and fellow officers searched for an alleged suspect.
On June 18, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said analyses of the ballistics and forensic elements had been done.
Meanwhile, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) conducted its own investigation and determined Gilkes had been killed by a police bullet.
Releasing its findings in a statement on July 1, the PCA accused members of the TTPS of abusing their power and deliberately misleading the CoP in this instance.
The PCA also made certain recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Jacob.
