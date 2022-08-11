Int’l Education Symposium Under Way at Pegasus Hotel

Entornointeligente.com /

The Mico University College Alumni Association’s centennial international education symposium is currently under way at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

Under the theme, ‘Global Challenges: International and Institutional Responses’, the two-day symposium will explore emerging trends and best practices in pedagogy, the use of information and communications technology and methods to train educators to meet contemporary demands.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, officially declared the event open on August 10.

Mrs. Williams congratulated the organisers for coordinating the «important event», especially given the challenges post-secondary training and higher-education institutions face.

«Rapid globalisation and innovations in technology are having a direct impact on the content and methodology of teaching and learning,» she said.

As such, Mrs. Williams pointed out that higher-education institutions need to be «flexible and agile» and that The Mico University College has echoed these terms in its response to the various challenges.

She said the quality of the institution’s training is manifested in its graduates, some of whom have made significant contributions to Jamaica and other countries.

«I commend The Mico University College, which for more than a century and a half has been playing a central role in the training and development of young Jamaicans and persons from the wider Caribbean with an interest in education,» the Minister said.

She encouraged stakeholders and speakers to also explore local challenges in their contemplations.

«Those [challenges] are in finding graduates who have specialisation in several areas, including mathematics, science, geography, visual arts, industrial education, agricultural education, family and counselling – we are lacking in those areas,» the Minister noted.

During the opening ceremony, Chancellor, Dr. Karl James; President, Dr. Asburn Pinnock and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Densil Williams, were among the speakers who welcomed the proceedings.

For day two (conference day), Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) President, John Mahfood; Scotia Group CEO, Audrey Tugwell; Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon.

Floyd Green, and Director General, Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules, will lead the discussions.

International speakers from universities in countries such as Finland, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Singapore will also be a part of the hybrid symposium (in-person and online), which will end at 6:00 p.m. today.

«I am sure this will be as intellectually stimulating as much as it will provide opportunities for fellowship and reconnecting with old friends. It is, therefore, my great pleasure to declare this conference officially open,» Minister Williams said.

