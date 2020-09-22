Int’l community needs to act robustly in debt relief, assistance: Xi

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) — The international community needs to take timely and robust measures in such fields as debt relief and international assistance, ensure the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and help developing countries overcome their difficulties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday. Enditem

