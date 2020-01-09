Inter Bratislava stretches winning streak to nine in Slovak Basketball League

Entornointeligente.com /

BRATISLAVA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — It was the basketballers of Lucenec who served Bratislava its last defeat in the Slovak premier league back in November.

However, the team from the country’s capital emerged victorious in the next eight games and managed to stretch its winning streak to nine on Wednesday, dominating Lucenec 93-61 during the successful revenge on home court.

The second-ranked Lucenec turned out to be easy pickings this time, lagging behind in all four periods by a significant margin. None of Bratislava’s players excelled on the scoring board this time. Instead, a grade-A team-effort adorned the top clash of SBL’s 21st round, although Michael Fusek’s team-leading 17 points and seven rebounds provided a good sign that last season’s best sixth man of the playoffs is back in business after an injury. Lucenec was also building a solid winning streak but Inter put an end to it at number four.

Elsewhere, Prievidza had little trouble defending the third position in the league standings, crushing the last-placed Komarno 113-77. The visitors were showing promise in the previous round, snapping a long streak of defeats thanks to a new coach, some roster changes and returning players, but the game in Prievidza turned into a disaster and their worst performance yet, very quickly.

After a strong and an even stronger second quarter, the home team was ahead by a solid 27 points at half-time, gradually building on its lead until the end and leaving Komarno in its wake. Prievidza’s American point-guard Andrew Guillory led the scoring department with 36 points, his teammate Ibrahim Durmo of Bosnia and Herzegovina providing solid backup with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Levice Patriots are biting at Prievidza’s heels in the standings with an identical 11-8 record thanks to putting an end to their lackluster series of four consecutive defeats, triumphing over Handlova 83-61.

After scoring a meager 64 points in the last round, the sixth-ranked visitors hit a new offensive low in Levice. The Patriots had lost the last four games due to a weak finish, this time they cranked up the heat from the start, built up a 47-26 lead and kept it alive until the very end.

Fifth-placed Zilina is keeping a distance from its pursuers from Svit, edging in a close 86-82 victory in a direct confrontation and eyeing a spot among the league’s top three teams.

The visitors had many chances to take the lead but failed to capitalize on any of them, always messing up the final pass or open shot. Svit’s American point-guard Isaiah Johnson did his best, leading the scoreboard with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but Zilina’s offensive rebounding proved to be the deciding factor in a game of not very many buckets from behind the three-point line.

