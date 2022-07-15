Integrity Commission denies clearing Brown Lawrence of fraud and corruption charges

Entornointeligente.com /

The Integrity Commission of Jamaica (ICJ) has sought to distance itself from a news report that embattled Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor Kim Brown Lawrence has been cleared of fraud and corruption charges stemming from the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) scandal.

Brown was quoted in the media as informing the sitting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation that the Integrity Commission had cleared her on Wednesday.

But the ICJ, in a post on its Twitter page today, tweeted, «The Integrity Commission of Jamaica is not the Integrity Commission that is named in the report.»

Efforts to get a comment from Brown Lawrence were unsuccessful.

But her lawyer, Claudia McKay, said she is not aware of any report nor had seen any such report from the commission.

