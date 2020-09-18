 'Insulted. Belarus' Takes to the World's Stages » EntornoInteligente
18 septiembre, 2020
insulted_belarus_takes_to_the_worlds_stages.png

‘Insulted. Belarus’ Takes to the World’s Stages

4 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Andrei Kureichik, a celebrated Belarusian playwright and a member of the Coordination Council of Belarus, has written a play about the month of protests and events in Belarus since the contested presidential election on August 9.

The play, “Insulted. Belarus,” was written during and right after the events and translated into English by prominent translator and theatrical critic John Freedman.  It is now being brought to the public in readings and other events at more than 25 venues in five countries. It is presently being translated into Czech and Slovak.

Based on events Kureichik witnessed or participated in, it tells the story of the elections, the first peaceful marches, the violent reaction of the authorities, the growing support among striking factories, and the remarkable perseverance of Belarusians — especially women — who peacefully continue to protest despite the clubs, arrests, beatings, and worse.

The next reading is at ARTEL/Maketank in Exeter (U.K), which will stream the reading on Facebook Live and the Maketank page on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. British Standard Time. 

For more information about readings online and near you, or ways to get involved, see the Facebook page here . 

LINK ORIGINAL: The Moscow Times

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation