Inspector injured in Linstead shooting

Entornointeligente.com /

A police inspector was injured during a shooting incident on Fort Street in Linstead, St Catherine this afternoon.

Head of the St Catherine North Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Howard Chambers, said the inspector was attacked by alleged gunmen.

The shooting reportedly took place during a police operation.

Chambers said the operation is still ongoing.

More details to come.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com