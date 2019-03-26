Chinese pickle giant sees profits soar

Entornointeligente.com / Chef Liu Chong cuts pickle as he prepares a dish at a restaurant in southwest China’s Chongqing, March 22, 2019. The scale of China’s pickle industry topped 4.97 billion yuan (about 740 million U.S. dollars ) in 2017, with a compound growth rate of 7.3 percent in the recent five years. According to the district government of Fuling in Chongqing, over 600,000 local farmers are involved in the planting of stem mustard — the raw material for the pickle. In 2017, 1.6 million tonnes of stem mustard were produced, which were made into 470,000 tonnes of pickle products worth over 9 billion yuan. Fuling pickle products have been exported to 57 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Liu Chan) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next >>| | < < 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Next 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next >>|

