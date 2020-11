Koffee Featured On List Of 21 Impactful Artistes This Year

Entornointeligente.com /

Reggae singer Koffee has been featured on Billboard’s list of 21 artistes who have made an impact this year. From viral TikTok hits to chart-topping success, the list features entertainers under 21. At 20 years old, Koffee made history this year by becoming the first female artist to win best reggae Grammy album in the award’s 35-year history, and also the category’s youngest winner of all time. The chart-topping album Rapture helped her to achieve 189.2 million music streams. The 21 under 21 list includes new Grammy sensation 18 year old Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé’s protojes, sisters Chloe x Halle.

Juan Carlos Carvallo

Entornointeligente.com