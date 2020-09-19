Innóvate Perú otorgará fondos no reembolsables

Superará el millón de soles.
LINK ORIGINAL: El Peruano
Entornointeligente.com / LONDON (REUTERS) – Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a leading epidemiologist and former senior government health advisor said on Saturday (Sept 19). Professor Neil Ferguson, an...
Entornointeligente.com / MOSCOW (REUTERS) – Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny posted a picture on Instagram of himself walking down stairs and said that his path to recovery was “clear, although long”. He said he still has difficulties climbing stairs because...
Entornointeligente.com / NEW DELHI (REUTERS) – India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday (Sept 19) it has arrested nine Al-Qaeda militants who were planning attacks in several locations including the capital New Delhi. “The group was planning to...
