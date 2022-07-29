Innovation, excitement at Denbigh 68!

Entornointeligente.com /

After a two-year absence, the organisers and exhibitors at this year’s Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show are promising lots of innovation and excitement from the start of the event on Saturday, July 30 to Monday, August 1 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon.

Deputy CEO of Hardware and Lumber, Olive Downer Walsh, is confident that with the show last held in 2019, patrons are hungering to reconnect with farmers and excited to see the new offerings from other exhibitors.

«One is optimistic that there will be a high turnout in terms of patrons and stakeholders to really reconnect in that setting with the various stakeholders like ourselves, and to see what’s happening now.

«There is an engagement that takes place on location that is very critical. So for us, it’s more about a very optimistic approach that persons will turn out in great numbers with an interest in wanting to learn more and connecting in a way that affords access to new products, to solutions that will enhance Jamaica’s drive for food security.»

Her enthusiasm was matched by that of Livestock Support Manager at Nutramix, Dr Gabrielle Young, who promised a finale unlike anything seen at Denbigh in recent years. Patrons will be able to purchase F1 pigs, nursery pigs, layers and broilers, among other things, in a live auction, with all the proceeds going to charity.

