Inland Revenue employee charged with drivers license forgery

An employee of the Inland Revenue Division, Jed Shipley, is on a one day «conditional bail» following five charges preferred against him by the police.

According to the charges it is alleged that on May 9, 2022, Shipley forged certain documents to which, a payment form to Haitian national Jean Remy Duchard. On the same day, he is also accused of forging a driver license card to Duchard as well as uttering a print payment form to the non-national.

He further stands charged with forgery of a payment form for a private driver license to another Haitian male, Claudenysson Morency as well as uttering the said form to Morency on September 13, 2022.

When Shipley appeared before the Roseau Magistrate court today, September 26, 2022, the charges were read to him but he was not required to enter a plea as the matter is an indictable offense and is expected to be tried at the High court before Judge and jury.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Francis Laville did not object to bail however due to time limitation Magistrate Laudat granted one day conditional bail to Shipley in the sum of $35,000.00 with his father, retired police, Jefferson Shipley as his surety.

The accused is expected to return to court on September 27, 2022, for his formal bail application hearing.

He is represented by attorneys-at-law Jodie Luke and Annika Bellot.

Recently the two non-nationals Duchard and Morency as well as a Pottersville man Royson Warren were charged and granted bail in connection to the said offense.

