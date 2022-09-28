Injustice unforgivable in sports

Entornointeligente.com /

In­jus­tice, how­ev­er, it is de­liv­ered will nev­er be cor­rect.

In­jus­tice can be in any form, both le­gal and il­le­gal de­pend­ing on which side of the ar­gu­ing fence you rest your bag or di­a­tribe.

On Sat­ur­day Sep­tem­ber 24, in this Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go, we all wit­nessed with our eyes wide open, bla­tant dis­re­gard and to­tal un­war­rant­ed ill will for five men in sports. Some may even call it un­for­giv­able.

This coun­try’s his­to­ry is rich­ly abound­ed with mis­treat­ment of sport­ing per­sons and it has be­come nor­mal for many in po­si­tions of au­thor­i­ty and in­flu­ence to treat sports as «a bas­tard child.»

It seems many have for­got­ten what the bas­tard on Game of Thrones be­came to many, even here in this twin-is­land re­pub­lic. Any­way, I di­gress, and be­fore I be­come like oth­ers, we all should re­mem­ber that was first a nov­el, then be­came a tele­vi­sion se­ries so not true, even though many are still cap­ti­vat­ed by Jon Snow and his sis­ter Arya Stark. Not «Shark», as we are told ex­ists in sports in this coun­try.

The bit­ing re­al­i­ty or bit­ter truth is that in 2008, Trinidad and To­ba­go’s men’s 4x100m re­lay team fin­ished sec­ond to Ja­maica at the Bei­jing Olympics and earned a sil­ver medal, for which the suc­cess­ful quin­tet re­ceived a Cha­co­nia gold medal in 2010, for their ef­forts.

In the up­com­ing years, it was re­vealed that Ja­maican run­ner Nes­ta Carter was found to have used a pro­hib­i­tive sub­stance and af­ter years of ap­peals and fur­ther tests, on Tues­day, Ju­ly 5, 2022, these five young men fi­nal­ly re­ceived their GOLD medals in a cer­e­mo­ny at the In­ter­na­tion­al Olympic Com­mit­tee (IOC) of­fices in Lau­sanne, Switzer­land. Here is where I need to em­pha­size that the Olympic Games is con­sid­ered in the ar­eas of track and field, the pin­na­cle sport­ing event.

Some fur­ther his­to­ry, for those with for­get­ful mem­o­ries. Hase­ly Craw­ford won Trinidad and To­ba­go’s first Olympic Gold medal in the men’s 100m fi­nal and re­ceived the then coun­try’s high­est award – Trin­i­ty Cross – and in 2012, Ker­shorn Wal­cott won the javelin gold medal in Lon­don Olympics and ob­tained the high­est award cur­rent­ly the – Or­der of Mer­it.

So, when I pe­rused the names of those who ob­tained awards on Sat­ur­day, I was pleased with those giv­en to our men’s 4×400 re­lay team (gold medal) and men’s 4×100 re­lay team (sil­ver medal) for their out­stand­ing per­for­mances at the Com­mon­wealth Games. Ad­di­tion­al­ly, the recog­ni­tion giv­en to Nicholas Paul for his cy­cling achieve­ments and prowess was al­so im­pres­sive.

How­ev­er, the ne­glect of this «Fan­tas­tic Five» that re­ceived gold medals in Ju­ly is per­plex­ing be­cause it can­not be a tim­ing is­sue, in terms, of plan­ning as the quin­tet re­ceived their gold medal in Ju­ly and the Com­mon­wealth Games was in Au­gust. So, there is no plau­si­ble ex­cuse for ig­nor­ing the gold medal­lists, oth­er than one of choice, it would ap­pear.

Imag­ine if you are any of these young men, what would you think about your coun­try and the fact that your medals (gold) ap­par­ent­ly do not mean as much as those of Craw­ford and Wal­cott, be­cause it was de­layed, through no fault of yours?

Did I hear some­one say: «Jus­tice de­layed is jus­tice de­nied.»

I am won­der­ing if the Awards com­mit­tee does not know how to deal with the fact that the cur­rent quin­tet has one set of medals from the pre­vi­ous sil­ver medal award and now has to get an­oth­er. If that is the case, then sen­si­ble com­mu­ni­ca­tion de­mands that they in­form every­one, pos­si­bly ask­ing the young men to re­turn their pre­vi­ous medal as the IOC would have re­quired them to re­turn their sil­ver medals be­fore re­ceiv­ing their gold medal. It is a sim­ple task and it is called, com­mu­ni­ca­tion and cour­tesy, two words, which ap­pear to be dif­fi­cult for some.

None of the above is dif­fi­cult to plan and put in place.

How­ev­er, the way this has oc­curred does not rest com­fort­ably with those of us who be­lieve in fair play and jus­tice.

I would like to know the per­sons who com­prise the se­lec­tion (re­jec­tion) pan­el of the Awards com­mit­tee be­cause we as a peo­ple need to en­sure that these cit­i­zens are ca­pa­ble, re­li­able, and in­de­pen­dent enough to ad­ju­di­cate such an im­por­tant mat­ter and while there may al­ways be ques­tions, ob­jec­tiv­i­ty de­mands that these per­sons be held ac­count­able for this faux pas.

As it stands now, I be­lieve that an er­ror of mon­u­men­tal pro­por­tion has been made in for­get­ting in­ten­tion­al­ly or oth­er­wise to in­clude these five sons of the soil.

These are the kind of das­tard­ly acts that con­tin­ue to plague the treat­ment of sport­ing per­sons by of­fi­cials that should know bet­ter. I would be in­ter­est­ed to know if there is any­one with a sport­ing back­bone or sport­ing thigh or sport­ing hip, must less for sport­ing in­tegri­ty.

And oh, the five men who have been dis­hon­oured by no recog­ni­tion on Sat­ur­day are Ke­ston Bled­man, Marc Burns, Em­manuel Cal­len­der, Richard Thomp­son and Aaron Arm­strong. And yes, let me re­peat the names, Aaron Arm­strong, Richard Thomp­son, Em­manuel Cal­len­der, Marc Burns and Ke­ston Bled­man.

I await an ex­pla­na­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com