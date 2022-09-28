Injustice unforgivable in sports

Injustice, however, it is delivered will never be correct.
Injustice can be in any form, both legal and illegal depending on which side of the arguing fence you rest your bag or diatribe.
On Saturday September 24, in this Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, we all witnessed with our eyes wide open, blatant disregard and total unwarranted ill will for five men in sports. Some may even call it unforgivable.
This country’s history is richly abounded with mistreatment of sporting persons and it has become normal for many in positions of authority and influence to treat sports as «a bastard child.»
It seems many have forgotten what the bastard on Game of Thrones became to many, even here in this twin-island republic. Anyway, I digress, and before I become like others, we all should remember that was first a novel, then became a television series so not true, even though many are still captivated by Jon Snow and his sister Arya Stark. Not «Shark», as we are told exists in sports in this country.
The biting reality or bitter truth is that in 2008, Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s 4x100m relay team finished second to Jamaica at the Beijing Olympics and earned a silver medal, for which the successful quintet received a Chaconia gold medal in 2010, for their efforts.
In the upcoming years, it was revealed that Jamaican runner Nesta Carter was found to have used a prohibitive substance and after years of appeals and further tests, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, these five young men finally received their GOLD medals in a ceremony at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) offices in Lausanne, Switzerland. Here is where I need to emphasize that the Olympic Games is considered in the areas of track and field, the pinnacle sporting event.
Some further history, for those with forgetful memories. Hasely Crawford won Trinidad and Tobago’s first Olympic Gold medal in the men’s 100m final and received the then country’s highest award – Trinity Cross – and in 2012, Kershorn Walcott won the javelin gold medal in London Olympics and obtained the highest award currently the – Order of Merit.
So, when I perused the names of those who obtained awards on Saturday, I was pleased with those given to our men’s 4×400 relay team (gold medal) and men’s 4×100 relay team (silver medal) for their outstanding performances at the Commonwealth Games. Additionally, the recognition given to Nicholas Paul for his cycling achievements and prowess was also impressive.
However, the neglect of this «Fantastic Five» that received gold medals in July is perplexing because it cannot be a timing issue, in terms, of planning as the quintet received their gold medal in July and the Commonwealth Games was in August. So, there is no plausible excuse for ignoring the gold medallists, other than one of choice, it would appear.
Imagine if you are any of these young men, what would you think about your country and the fact that your medals (gold) apparently do not mean as much as those of Crawford and Walcott, because it was delayed, through no fault of yours?
Did I hear someone say: «Justice delayed is justice denied.»
I am wondering if the Awards committee does not know how to deal with the fact that the current quintet has one set of medals from the previous silver medal award and now has to get another. If that is the case, then sensible communication demands that they inform everyone, possibly asking the young men to return their previous medal as the IOC would have required them to return their silver medals before receiving their gold medal. It is a simple task and it is called, communication and courtesy, two words, which appear to be difficult for some.
None of the above is difficult to plan and put in place.
However, the way this has occurred does not rest comfortably with those of us who believe in fair play and justice.
I would like to know the persons who comprise the selection (rejection) panel of the Awards committee because we as a people need to ensure that these citizens are capable, reliable, and independent enough to adjudicate such an important matter and while there may always be questions, objectivity demands that these persons be held accountable for this faux pas.
As it stands now, I believe that an error of monumental proportion has been made in forgetting intentionally or otherwise to include these five sons of the soil.
These are the kind of dastardly acts that continue to plague the treatment of sporting persons by officials that should know better. I would be interested to know if there is anyone with a sporting backbone or sporting thigh or sporting hip, must less for sporting integrity.
And oh, the five men who have been dishonoured by no recognition on Saturday are Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender, Richard Thompson and Aaron Armstrong. And yes, let me repeat the names, Aaron Armstrong, Richard Thompson, Emmanuel Callender, Marc Burns and Keston Bledman.
I await an explanation.
