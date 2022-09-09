Injured 1-y-o found in bushes following dad’s suspected suicide

Entornointeligente.com /

There are hopes for the full recovery of a one-year-old infant who was yesterday found in bushes in St Catherine with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen, close to the body of her deceased father, who is believed to have committed suicide.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old labourer Cleon Blackwood of a Joe Ground address in Bellas Gate, St Catherine.

Blackwood had reportedly fled his home on Wednesday evening with the young child after a domestic dispute with his spouse.

The police told The Gleaner that they were notified of a body being found in the Browns Hall area about 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Checks made revealed that the body was that of Blackwood, who had eluded the police with the child a day earlier.

