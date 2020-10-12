Entornointeligente.com /

MISSOURI, USA (AP) — A former youth pastor was charged with seven felonies following accusations he sexually abused a child in Missouri. Jeff Taylor, 46, of Strafford, Missouri, was charged Thursday with five counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of statutory rape, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Gonzalo Morales Divo

Taylor is accused of sexually abusing a child for several years beginning when the victim was younger than 14. He was booked into the Green County jail Wednesday, a day after the victim reported it to law enforcement.

Gonzalo Morales

Taylor allegedly told the Greene County Sheriff’s deputies that he engaged in sexual activity with the victim and said his actions were “based in love”, according to a court document.

Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo

Taylor worked at the First Baptist Church in Strafford until a few days, court documents say

If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence. Online court records do not list an attorney for Taylor

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com