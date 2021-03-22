Former Chinese, US diplomats view cooperation as increasingly important

Entornointeligente.com / Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger delivers a speech at the China Development Forum via video link on Saturday. [Photo/China Development Forum] Former Chinese and United States diplomats have called on Beijing and Washington to build a cooperative, positive relationship and to solve their differences in a calm and objective manner for the benefit of both countries and the world.

Speaking in a video speech delivered to the China Development Forum on Saturday, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the peace and prosperity of the world depend on an understanding between China and the United States.

Kissinger spoke of the China-US high-level strategic dialogue, which concluded on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, and said there have been some issues for discussion between the two countries.

“Fundamentally, China and the United States are two great societies, with a different culture and a different history, so we, of necessity, sometimes have a different view of practices as they arise,” Kissinger said. “But at the same time, the modern technology, and the global communications, and the global economy require that the two societies begin ever more intensive efforts to work together.”

The three-day China Development Forum, with the theme “China on a new journey toward modernization”, opened on Saturday. More than 130 government officials, researchers and global business leaders are attending the event.

Speaking on the same occasion, former Chinese diplomat Fu Ying said China and the US should face up to and solve their differences in a calm and objective way, as cooperation is the only right choice for both nations.

The cooperation should be open, sincere and win-win in nature, instead of trying to interfere in each other’s internal affairs or ganging up on China, said Fu, who is now chairwoman of the Center for International Strategy and Security at Tsinghua University.

Noting that China-US relations have experienced a sharp decline in recent years, Fu said the continued development of bilateral ties depends on whether the two countries can solve each other's reasonable concerns within the same framework of international order and realize peaceful coexistence.

It is important to start with the end in mind when dealing with bilateral relations, she said, adding that only in this way will the two countries overcome differences and focus on cooperation.

The China-US relationship today not only concerns the interests of the two countries, but also the world as a whole, she said, and that's why the international community pays so much attention to the China-US relationship and has expectations for China-US cooperation.

Entornointeligente.com