Industrial action causes disruption in bus service

Industrial action has disrupted the operation of the bus service in San Fernando. According to a press release from the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), illegitimate protest action by the Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union has caused an adverse impact on commuters especially working individuals and the elderly who depend solely on their buses to get to their respective destinations.
The Corporation says they are taking steps to mitigate the issue, however, is advising commuters using services out of the San Fernando depot to arrange alternative methods of transport for today. They also apologised for the inconvenience caused and said updates will be provided throughout the day.
