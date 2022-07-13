Industrial action causes disruption in bus service

Entornointeligente.com /

In­dus­tri­al ac­tion has dis­rupt­ed the op­er­a­tion of the bus ser­vice in San Fer­nan­do. Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from the Pub­lic Trans­port Ser­vice Cor­po­ra­tion (PTSC), il­le­git­i­mate protest ac­tion by the Trans­port and In­dus­tri­al Work­ers’ Union has caused an ad­verse im­pact on com­muters es­pe­cial­ly work­ing in­di­vid­u­als and the el­der­ly who de­pend sole­ly on their bus­es to get to their re­spec­tive des­ti­na­tions.

The Cor­po­ra­tion says they are tak­ing steps to mit­i­gate the is­sue, how­ev­er, is ad­vis­ing com­muters us­ing ser­vices out of the San Fer­nan­do de­pot to arrange al­ter­na­tive meth­ods of trans­port for to­day. They al­so apol­o­gised for the in­con­ve­nience caused and said up­dates will be pro­vid­ed through­out the day.

