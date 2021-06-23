 Indonesia's recovering economy faces fresh blow from Covid-19 surge » EntornoInteligente
23 junio, 2021

Indonesia's recovering economy faces fresh blow from Covid-19 surge

32 min ago
1 min read
indonesia_26_23039_3Bs_recovering_economy_faces_fresh_blow_from_covid_19_surge.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Indonesia’s economy, which has been showing signs of recovery, is facing a fresh blow from a recent explosion of Covid-19 cases.

It was only last week (June 17) that the World Bank was optimistic that Indonesia’s economy would rebound by 4.4 per cent in 2021, supported by a gradual improvement in domestic demand and positive spillovers from a stronger global economy.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
www.smart-reputation.com
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation