Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases after new daily record

Entornointeligente.com / JAKARTA (REUTERS) – Indonesia reported 14,536 new coronavirus cases on Monday (June 21), the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the two million mark.

Health Ministry data showed that there were 294 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956, with 2,004,445 cases overall.

The government will tighten social restrictions for two weeks starting on Tuesday, a minister said on Monday, in a bid to contain a surge of coronavirus cases in the world’s fourth-most populous country.

The curbs will apply to “red zones” where cases have been rising sharply this month, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a streamed news conference.

The tightened regulations will mean that offices, restaurants, cafes and malls in such areas will be permitted to operate only at 25 per cent capacity.

Religious activities at all houses of worship in red zones will be temporarily suspended, and tourist attractions closed.

Vital sectors, such as basic services, can operate at 100 per cent capacity with stricter health protocols, while office capacity in non-red zone areas will be at 50 per cent.

Areas that have been designated as red zones include the regions of Kudus in Java, Bangkalan on Madura island, the capital Jakarta and parts of Riau, in Sumatra.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com