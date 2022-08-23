India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 93.73 +3.37 +3.73% Brent Crude • 10 mins 99.91 +3.43 +3.56% Murban Crude • 15 mins 99.79 +2.27 +2.33% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.416 -0.264 -2.73% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.949 +0.058 +2.00% Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 5 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Mars US • 20 hours 88.06 +0.02 +0.02% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.949 +0.058 +2.00% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 55 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 55 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 55 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 266 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 55 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 55 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 5 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 70.38 -0.11 -0.16% Western Canadian Select • 12 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10% Canadian Condensate • 12 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09% Premium Synthetic • 12 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09% Sweet Crude • 12 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09% Peace Sour • 12 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 12 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09% Light Sour Blend • 12 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09% Central Alberta • 12 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Giddings • 5 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% ANS West Coast • 6 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77% West Texas Sour • 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Kansas Common • 5 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% Buena Vista • 6 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 min Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 30 mins Scientist Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 1 hour India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 2 hours EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 3 hours Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 4 hours Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 21 hours U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 22 hours Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 23 hours Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 1 day China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 1 day Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 1 day Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 1 day Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 1 day India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 1 day Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 4 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 4 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 4 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 4 days Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 4 days Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 4 days Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 4 days Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 4 days Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 4 days China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 5 days U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 5 days Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 5 days Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 5 days U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 5 days Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 5 days Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 5 days India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 6 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 6 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 6 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 6 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 6 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 6 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 6 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 6 days Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 6 days Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 13 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 11 mins «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 5 days «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 15 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 4 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 5 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Scientist Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears

Find us on:

Kazakhstan Oil Supply Outage To Last For At Least A Month Oil exports from Kazakhstan viaâ¦

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw Crude oil prices moved higherâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East andâ¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July By Josh Owens – Aug 23, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT Private firms and state-held Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pumped less oil from some of their fields in India in July, driving total domestic Indian crude oil production down by 3.8 percent in July compared to the same month of 2021.

India’s crude oil production dropped to 2.45 million tons last month, from 2.54 million tons in July last year, Indian media reported on Tuesday, citing government data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

ONGC-operated oilfields pumped 1.7 percent less crude in July 2022 due to lower production from offshore western India. Oil output at private firm-operated oilfields slumped by 12.34 percent year over year in July, according to the data.

Indian oil production so far this fiscal year that began in April has been only slightly lower compared to the same period last year, per the government data.

Refinery processing ran very strong in both July and April-July this year. Last month, India’s refineries operated at over 100 of their capacity, compared to 91.58 percent utilization in July 2021. Between April and July, refinery utilization hit 103.87 percent of capacity, up from 92.01 percent for the same period last year. Global refining margins soared in the second quarter of this year amid tight supply and a rebound in fuel demand.

Related: U.S. Rig Count Stalls

India, which is the world’s third-largest crude oil importer and whose imports make up around 80 percent of its oil consumption, saw its crude imports in July drop from June by 3.2 percent at 4.63 million barrels per day (bpd), due to planned maintenance at some refineries beginning in August, Reuters reported last week, quoting data it had obtained from trade and industry sources.

In July, India’s oil imports from Russia fell for the first time month-on-month since March as Russian spot prices strengthened amid high demand in Asia, according to the data. Indian imports of Russian crude fell by 7.3 percent from June, but Russia remained India’s second-biggest oil supplier after Iraq. Saudi Arabia is still India’s third-biggest supplier, with shipments surging by 25.6 percent in July to the highest in three months, according to the data Reuters obtained.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low U.S. Natural Gas Jumps To $10 For The First Time Since 2008 EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com