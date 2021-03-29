India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 12 million

Entornointeligente.com / NEW DELHI, March 29 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 12 million mark, reaching 12,039,644 on Monday as 68,020 new cases were reported across the country, the highest daily spike this year, according to the latest figures released by the federal health ministry.

A total of 291 deaths were reported since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 161,843.

There are still 521,808 active cases in the country, while 11,355,993 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 35,498 active cases during the previous 24 hours, out of which the maximum cases were reported from the south-western state of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai is fast emerging as a new pandemic hotspot, with nearly 7,000 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours. The state government has imposed night curfew with effect from Sunday night in a bid to contain the rising graph.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few days as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India.

In January the number of daily cases in the country had come down to below 10,000.

So far 60,530,435 people in India have been inoculated since the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, 241,864,161 tests have been conducted in India till Sunday, out of which 913,319 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, witnessed 1,881 new cases and nine more deaths through Sunday.

So far 11,006 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, according to Delhi’s health department. Enditem

