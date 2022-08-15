Indian namesake!

Entornointeligente.com /

The In­di­an Coun­cil for In­ter­na­tion­al Co-op­er­a­tion is an or­gan­i­sa­tion based in New Del­hi, In­dia. One of the prime ob­jec­tives of this or­gan­i­sa­tion is to link the In­di­an di­as­po­ra world­wide. The Sanatan Dhar­ma Ma­ha Sab­ha of Trinidad and To­ba­go Inc. is linked to this or­gan­i­sa­tion, at­tend­ing their con­fer­ences in New Del­hi In­dia and oth­er parts of the In­di­an di­as­po­ra.

Their pri­ma­ry ob­jec­tives are:-

1. Pro­mote good­will and un­der­stand­ing among peo­ple of the world through nur­tur­ing peo­ple to peo­ple re­la­tion­ships.

2. Or­gan­ise cul­tur­al ex­changes be­tween the schol­ars and thinkers of In­dia and oth­er coun­tries.

3. Sup­port stud­ies and re­search to pro­mote bet­ter un­der­stand­ing of the peo­ple of In­dia and vice-ver­sa.

4. Pro­mote aware­ness about the prob­lems of In­di­ans abroad, and high­light­ing their achieve­ments in their adopt­ed coun­tries.

5. Or­gan­ise hos­pi­tal­i­ty to PIO guests vis­it­ing In­dia for so­cial, cul­tur­al & aca­d­e­m­ic works.

6. Pro­vide as­sis­tance to stu­dents from abroad es­pe­cial­ly the stu­dents from the In­di­an Di­as­po­ra.

7. Pro­vide fa­cil­i­ties to peo­ple of In­di­an ori­gin to trace their roots in In­dia.

This in­ter­na­tion­al or­gan­i­sa­tion pub­lish­es ar­ti­cles and books fo­cus­ing on the im­pact that In­di­an in­den­tured im­mi­gra­tion has had on the var­i­ous places they have been trans­port­ed as In­di­an in­den­tured im­mi­grants. One of its pub­li­ca­tions ti­tled Fo­cus on Trinidad and To­ba­go—de­tails the in­flu­ence of In­di­an im­mi­grants on the names of places where they lived and worked. This book is of his­tor­i­cal im­por­tance and I wish to quote pas­sages from same:

«One of the first ar­eas in which the in­den­tured In­di­ans were set­tled was Diego Mar­tin. Most of these peo­ple came from vil­lages around the city of Pat­na and called their new home Pat­na Vil­lage. As more In­di­ans were brought from the 1860s to work on Wood­brook es­tate, they cre­at­ed what was called «a coolie set­tle­ment» in the ad­ja­cent St James area.

«The traces and path­ways where the labour­ers set­tled took the names of an­ces­tral place of ori­gin. Those who had come from the far north-east­ern cor­ner of the sub-con­ti­nent called there Nepal which to­day is Ni­pal Street. Afghani im­mi­grants from the far north of Greater In­dia named their street af­ter Kan­da­har.

«Oth­ers who came from the vil­lages along the Ganges named their area af­ter the riv­er and those who had been picked up at the holy places in the pil­grim­age city of Ba­naras named their Trinidad abode af­ter that place. In this St. James area, too, there are streets named af­ter the ma­jor In­di­an cen­tres of re­cruit­ment. Mathu­ra, Ben­gal and Luc­know.

«It was to coun­ty Ca­roni that most of the in­den­tured In­di­ans came and this area has the largest num­ber of In­di­an-de­rived place names. When batch­es of im­mi­grants from the vil­lages around Madras were trans­port­ed here, they called their vil­lage south of Pi­ar­co air­port, Madras Set­tle­ment. Fur­ther south bond­ed labour­ers com­ing from the rice and leather-pro­duc­ing town of Kan­pur (in Ut­tar Pradesh) gave the name «Kan­pur» to their new home; to­day the place is called Cam­po.

«Set­tlers from Chan­der­na­gar and those who came from the Ben­gali swamps out­side of east­ern In­dia’s ma­jor city named their new home­land Cal­cut­ta Set­tle­ment, to the north of Cou­va. To the south-east of Cou­va there came a ship load of ‘ja­hagis’ from Basti in Ut­tar Pradesh and in their mem­o­ry Bas­ta Hall was es­tab­lished.

«New ar­eas to the east of Ca­roni were opened up for cul­ti­va­tion. One area of ex­ten­sive de­vel­op­ment was the lands to the south of the Carib cap­i­tal of Ari­ma.

«Fur­ther east, the co­coa, cof­fee and ba­nana pro­pri­etors need­ed not swamp-de­rived In­di­ans, but rather those from dri­er ar­eas of In­dia. Labour­ers were ob­tained from many Pa­hari vil­lages in Ra­jasthan. Most of these peo­ple set­tled with their oth­er Pa­hari-speak­ing com­pa­tri­ots in an area which they called Pa­hari Ganj. To­day that set­tle­ment, on the To­co Road is called Pa­hari Vil­lage.

«From the south east­ern coastal area of In­dia bor­der­ing on the Bay of Ben­gal, a group of In­di­ans trav­elled to the far south west­ern penin­su­la of Trinidad. These im­mi­grants from the Coro­man­del Coast of In­dia named their new abode Coro­man­del, a live­ly vil­lage on the road to Ce­dros.

«Boodoos­ingh Vil­lage, on the way to Point Fortin is named af­ter an en­ter­pris­ing for­mer in­den­tured labour­er who be­came a ma­jor land own­er and an em­ploy­er of in­den­tured In­di­ans. Fyz­abad is named af­ter Faiz­abad in Ut­tar Pradesh. Del­hi Road, a main thor­ough­fare of Fyz­abad, re­minds us that the arkatis (re­cruiters) pen­e­trat­ed as far in land as Del­hi.

«As the search for in­den­tured work­ers pro­ceed­ed apace in In­dia, more and more ar­eas in the coun­try were opened up for cul­ti­va­tion. These ar­eas took up the names of the In­di­an area from whence most of these work­ers came.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com