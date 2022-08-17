India Hailed for Achievements

Entornointeligente.com /

The Republic of India has been hailed for making significant advancements over its 75 years as an independent nation.

The country, which has a population of over one billion, gained independence from Great Britain on August 15, 1947.

Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says India can be proud of its continued achievements in socio-economic developments.

He was speaking at a banquet commemorating India’s 75th Independence Anniversary, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Monday (August 15), where he represented Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Dr. Chang, who is also Minister of National Security, noted that the achievements have transformed the nation and its people from a mostly agrarian society to a «cosmopolitan, developed and advanced country in which trade, finance and other services now comprise the largest component of its gross domestic product (GDP)».

«With its emphasis and successes in poverty eradication and education, India stands as an example to the world,» the Minister added.

He noted that Jamaica and India established diplomatic relations on August 12, 1962, making the Asian country among the first nations to recognise the island’s Independence.

Dr. Chang pointed out that the countries’ «centuries-long» relationship dates to the arrival of the first cohort of Indians to Jamaica on May 10, 1845.

«Since then, Indians and the Indian Diaspora have become an intrinsic part of the Jamaican culture and society, a true and integral segment of our national motto, ‘Out of Many, One People’. Indians and Jamaicans of Indian descent and their contributions are an important part of our business and medical fraternities, as well as our food and agricultural landscape,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Dr. Chang said the countries’ longstanding and dynamic friendship was further solidified by the visit of former Indian President, His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind, in May.

«In our bilateral encounters, Jamaica has acknowledged the contribution of the Indian partnership to the attainment of our developmental goals, particularly through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC),» Dr. Chang further stated.

This, he pointed out, are in the areas of education and training, science and technology, and business and infrastructure development.

«We have also sought to reinforce our commitment to our partnership with the opening of the first Jamaican High Commission in India in 2020. Undoubtedly, it was a monumental step towards strengthening the Jamaica-India bilateral relationship,» the Deputy Prime Minister informed.

Dr. Chang said as the island celebrates 60 years of Independence, «I am reminded of our own National Pledge for Jamaica to ‘play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race’.

«Jamaica, therefore, joins with India to cooperate to ensure that we bequeath a better world to this and succeeding generations. We look forward to greater engagement in the years ahead,» Dr. Chang added.

In his remarks, India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, said the countries have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations.

These, he noted, have been based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a parliamentary democratic system, membership of the Commonwealth, use of the English language, «and the love of cricket».

High Commissioner Masakui said as developing nations, the countries share similar concerns and aspirations for accelerated economic growth, eradication of poverty, and improvement in the quality of life of their people.

«India and Jamaica have shared stakes in shaping the emerging architecture of various multilateral institutions to address existing inequities and addressing major contemporary issues related to energy security, food security, climate change, and international terrorism, among others, in the spirit of South-South cooperation,» he pointed out, adding that «the opening up of the resident diplomatic Mission of Jamaica in India has further strengthened the relationship».

Against this background, High Commissioner Masakui thanked the «very important stakeholders» whom he said have been pivotal in facilitating the countries’ enduring relationship.

«I would like to particularly thank the [Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade] for the consistent support that they have lent to this Mission. I would [also] like to thank other ministries and departments [that] have been consistently supporting us. We have received excellent support from you all,» he said.

