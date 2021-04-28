 India COVID crisis casts dark shadow over cash-rich IPL » EntornoInteligente
28 abril, 2021

India COVID crisis casts dark shadow over cash-rich IPL

1 min ago
3 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / DEL­HI – Spec­u­la­tion over the im­me­di­ate fu­ture of the lu­cra­tive In­di­an Pre­mier League in­ten­si­fied Mon­day, as COVID-19 cas­es in the coun­try con­tin­ued to surge with an­oth­er 352 000 in­fec­tions re­port­ed with­in the last 24 hours.

In­dia, which boasts a pop­u­la­tion of 1.3 bil­lion, set a glob­al record for in­fec­tions for a fifth straight day, tak­ing ac­tive cas­es to 2.8 mil­lion and the death tal­ly to near­ly 198 000.

Over­all, In­dia has record­ed 17.6 mil­lion cas­es of COVID-19 since the pan­dem­ic be­gan last year.

Tour­na­ment or­gan­is­ers, the In­di­an Crick­et Board (BC­CI), ap­peared will­ing to press ahead with the Twen­ty20 fran­chise tour­na­ment de­spite the rag­ing pan­dem­ic, with one se­nior board of­fi­cial who re­quest­ed anonymi­ty, telling the Hin­du pub­li­ca­tion “the tour­na­ment will con­tin­ue as planned, at least for now.”

How­ev­er, sev­er­al play­ers have al­ready with­drawn from the IPL with the likes of Eng­land’s Liam Liv­ing­stone, Aus­tralians An­drew Tye, Adam Zam­pa and Kane Richard­son, and In­dia’s Ravichan­dran Ash­win, all leav­ing cit­ing con­cerns.

Four of the nine West In­dies play­ers fea­tur­ing in the tour­na­ment were on show Mon­day when An­dre Rus­sell and Sunil Nar­ine’s Kolkata Knight Rid­ers de­feat­ed Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran’s Pun­jab Kings by five wick­ets in Ahmed­abad.

All-rounder Fabi­an Allen al­so rep­re­sents Kings while West In­dies white ball skip­per Kieron Pol­lard is turn­ing out for reign­ing cham­pi­ons Mum­bai In­di­ans, for­mer Test and one-day cap­tain Ja­son Hold­er for Sun­ris­ers Hy­der­abad, vet­er­an Dwayne Bra­vo for Chen­nai Su­per Kings and Shim­ron Het­my­er for Del­hi Cap­i­tals.

There was no in­di­ca­tion Mon­day, how­ev­er, that any de­par­tures were im­mi­nent among the Caribbean group.

Eng­land white ball cap­tain Eoin Mor­gan was among 11 British play­ers still in the tour­na­ment, along with Jos But­tler, Moeen Ali, Daw­id Malan, Ja­son Roy, Jon­ny Bairstow, Chris Jor­dan, Chris Woakes, broth­ers Tom and Sam Cur­ran and Sam Billings.

Mor­gan, who is the KKR cap­tain, said Mon­day dis­cus­sions were on­go­ing among play­ers about the dire sit­u­a­tion across the coun­try, even though play­ers re­mained safe in their bio-se­cure bub­bles.

“We’re con­stant­ly talk­ing about the sit­u­a­tion that’s un­fold­ing out­side of our bub­ble. It’s not nice watch­ing from afar, cer­tain­ly con­sid­er­ing how lucky we are to be in a bub­ble and and not be af­fect­ed by it very much,” he said af­ter lead­ing KKR to vic­to­ry in Ahmed­abad, one of two cities – along with Del­hi – which will now host IPL match­es af­ter the tour­na­ment start­ed in Mum­bai and Chen­nai ear­li­er this month.

“We ob­vi­ous­ly lend our sup­port and heart-felt at­ti­tude to every­one who is ill or go­ing through tough times.

“Cer­tain­ly in the UK last year we went through se­vere lock­downs for a pro­longed pe­ri­od of time and it looked for a long time where crick­et wasn’t go­ing to be played for our sum­mer.

“But com­ing to­geth­er and work­ing to­geth­er cer­tain­ly un­der the guid­ance of the gov­ern­ment, the Eng­land crick­et board and every­body at home helped change that.”

Health and safe­ty in the IPL has been a high pri­or­i­ty since the start of the tour­na­ment with play­ers and per­son­nel test­ed every two days and iso­lat­ed from con­tact out­side their bub­ble.

The pan­dem­ic forced a glob­al ces­sa­tion of the sport last year March be­fore a his­toric bio-se­cure three-Test se­ries be­tween West In­dies and Eng­land last Ju­ly sig­nalled a re­sump­tion.

Since then, in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et has been played in bio-se­cure bub­bles, with the IPL staged last Sep­tem­ber to No­vem­ber in the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates.

This year’s tour­na­ment is set to wind up May 30.

CMC

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com

Cafecito Informativo

Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation