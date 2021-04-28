India COVID crisis casts dark shadow over cash-rich IPL

DEL­HI – Spec­u­la­tion over the im­me­di­ate fu­ture of the lu­cra­tive In­di­an Pre­mier League in­ten­si­fied Mon­day, as COVID-19 cas­es in the coun­try con­tin­ued to surge with an­oth­er 352 000 in­fec­tions re­port­ed with­in the last 24 hours.

In­dia, which boasts a pop­u­la­tion of 1.3 bil­lion, set a glob­al record for in­fec­tions for a fifth straight day, tak­ing ac­tive cas­es to 2.8 mil­lion and the death tal­ly to near­ly 198 000.

Over­all, In­dia has record­ed 17.6 mil­lion cas­es of COVID-19 since the pan­dem­ic be­gan last year.

Tour­na­ment or­gan­is­ers, the In­di­an Crick­et Board (BC­CI), ap­peared will­ing to press ahead with the Twen­ty20 fran­chise tour­na­ment de­spite the rag­ing pan­dem­ic, with one se­nior board of­fi­cial who re­quest­ed anonymi­ty, telling the Hin­du pub­li­ca­tion “the tour­na­ment will con­tin­ue as planned, at least for now.”

How­ev­er, sev­er­al play­ers have al­ready with­drawn from the IPL with the likes of Eng­land’s Liam Liv­ing­stone, Aus­tralians An­drew Tye, Adam Zam­pa and Kane Richard­son, and In­dia’s Ravichan­dran Ash­win, all leav­ing cit­ing con­cerns.

Four of the nine West In­dies play­ers fea­tur­ing in the tour­na­ment were on show Mon­day when An­dre Rus­sell and Sunil Nar­ine’s Kolkata Knight Rid­ers de­feat­ed Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran’s Pun­jab Kings by five wick­ets in Ahmed­abad.

All-rounder Fabi­an Allen al­so rep­re­sents Kings while West In­dies white ball skip­per Kieron Pol­lard is turn­ing out for reign­ing cham­pi­ons Mum­bai In­di­ans, for­mer Test and one-day cap­tain Ja­son Hold­er for Sun­ris­ers Hy­der­abad, vet­er­an Dwayne Bra­vo for Chen­nai Su­per Kings and Shim­ron Het­my­er for Del­hi Cap­i­tals.

There was no in­di­ca­tion Mon­day, how­ev­er, that any de­par­tures were im­mi­nent among the Caribbean group.

Eng­land white ball cap­tain Eoin Mor­gan was among 11 British play­ers still in the tour­na­ment, along with Jos But­tler, Moeen Ali, Daw­id Malan, Ja­son Roy, Jon­ny Bairstow, Chris Jor­dan, Chris Woakes, broth­ers Tom and Sam Cur­ran and Sam Billings.

Mor­gan, who is the KKR cap­tain, said Mon­day dis­cus­sions were on­go­ing among play­ers about the dire sit­u­a­tion across the coun­try, even though play­ers re­mained safe in their bio-se­cure bub­bles.

“We’re con­stant­ly talk­ing about the sit­u­a­tion that’s un­fold­ing out­side of our bub­ble. It’s not nice watch­ing from afar, cer­tain­ly con­sid­er­ing how lucky we are to be in a bub­ble and and not be af­fect­ed by it very much,” he said af­ter lead­ing KKR to vic­to­ry in Ahmed­abad, one of two cities – along with Del­hi – which will now host IPL match­es af­ter the tour­na­ment start­ed in Mum­bai and Chen­nai ear­li­er this month.

“We ob­vi­ous­ly lend our sup­port and heart-felt at­ti­tude to every­one who is ill or go­ing through tough times.

“Cer­tain­ly in the UK last year we went through se­vere lock­downs for a pro­longed pe­ri­od of time and it looked for a long time where crick­et wasn’t go­ing to be played for our sum­mer.

“But com­ing to­geth­er and work­ing to­geth­er cer­tain­ly un­der the guid­ance of the gov­ern­ment, the Eng­land crick­et board and every­body at home helped change that.”

Health and safe­ty in the IPL has been a high pri­or­i­ty since the start of the tour­na­ment with play­ers and per­son­nel test­ed every two days and iso­lat­ed from con­tact out­side their bub­ble.

The pan­dem­ic forced a glob­al ces­sa­tion of the sport last year March be­fore a his­toric bio-se­cure three-Test se­ries be­tween West In­dies and Eng­land last Ju­ly sig­nalled a re­sump­tion.

Since then, in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et has been played in bio-se­cure bub­bles, with the IPL staged last Sep­tem­ber to No­vem­ber in the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates.

This year’s tour­na­ment is set to wind up May 30.

