Independence Season will officially be launched on September 24th

Dominica’s Independence Season will officially be launched on September 24 th , 2022, that is according to the Acting Chief Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew. Matthew explained that last year due to the pandemic, a lot of activities were held virtually, but this year persons will have the opportunity to enjoy in-person activities.

The Acting Chief Cultural Officer gave more details.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/LN080922INDEPENDENCE.mp3 Acting Chief Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew

