Independence Day 2022 Message From The Governor-General His Excellency The Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen ON, GCMG, CD, KSt.J

My fellow Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora,

This 60th Anniversary of our Independence today marks a very special milestone for Jamaica. It provides an ideal opportunity for us to reflect on our journey as a nation and aspire to a future of even greater success for generations to come.

The first raising of the Black, Green and Gold Flag of our newly-Independent country was, for us, a new day of hope in our history. I am proud and honoured to be part of this bold and resilient nation.

In reflecting on our six decades of self-governance and national development, we have many achievements in our short history, of which we should be proud:

• We have a stable democracy that has allowed us to transfer power successfully, when the people wish, from one political party to another without any coups.

• We have upheld the ‘rule of law’ and rejected injustice and abuse.

• We have respected, embraced and followed the Constitution, which was carefully crafted by our Founding Fathers.

• We have made outstanding contributions to the Visual and Performing Arts, Culture, Sports, Education, Tourism, Medicine, Research and Development, Science and Technology, International Relations, global peace initiatives, advocacy on behalf of developing countries, and Human Rights.

