Independence—an artistic perspective at the Art Society

Entornointeligente.com /

The Art So­ci­ety of T&T is host­ing an ex­hi­bi­tion ti­tled, In­de­pen­dence—An Artis­tic Per­spec­tive.

The ex­hi­bi­tion fea­tures the work of 35 mem­ber artists and there will be 45 pieces of art­work on ex­hib­it. Some of the Art­work in­cludes:

• Paint­ing (oil, wa­ter­colour and acrylic) by: Mar­tin Su­perville, Kvi­ta Mon­groo, Re­bec­ca Fer­ri­er, He­li­na Chin Lee, Frances White, Kallicha­ran Bhawan and David Sub­ran

• Sculp­ture by Si­mon Jacelon

• Pho­tog­ra­phy Chris­tine Nor­ton and Giles Pet­tipher

• Mixed me­dia by Pat Far­rell Fred­er­ick, Vin­dra Dhan­raj and Ani­ka Plow­den Corentin

• Jew­el­ry by Denise Mor­ton

The Art So­ci­ety ex­plained that In­de­pen­dence—An Artis­tic Per­spec­tive is the state or qual­i­ty of be­ing in­de­pen­dent.

It is the free­dom from the in­flu­ence, con­trol, or de­ter­mi­na­tion of an­oth­er or oth­ers.

In or­der to achieve cre­ative free­dom, one has to think freely and adopt an ap­proach that is un­con­ven­tion­al.

Artis­tic in­de­pen­dence (or free­dom of artis­tic ex­pres­sion) is the free­dom to imag­ine, cre­ate, and share di­verse cul­tur­al ex­pres­sions with­out fear of cen­sor­ship, cre­ative in­ter­fer­ence, or oth­er pres­sures.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com