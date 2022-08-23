Independence—an artistic perspective at the Art Society

The Art Society of T&T is hosting an exhibition titled, Independence—An Artistic Perspective.
The exhibition features the work of 35 member artists and there will be 45 pieces of artwork on exhibit. Some of the Artwork includes:
• Painting (oil, watercolour and acrylic) by: Martin Superville, Kvita Mongroo, Rebecca Ferrier, Helina Chin Lee, Frances White, Kallicharan Bhawan and David Subran
• Sculpture by Simon Jacelon
• Photography Christine Norton and Giles Pettipher
• Mixed media by Pat Farrell Frederick, Vindra Dhanraj and Anika Plowden Corentin
• Jewelry by Denise Morton
The Art Society explained that Independence—An Artistic Perspective is the state or quality of being independent.
It is the freedom from the influence, control, or determination of another or others.
In order to achieve creative freedom, one has to think freely and adopt an approach that is unconventional.
Artistic independence (or freedom of artistic expression) is the freedom to imagine, create, and share diverse cultural expressions without fear of censorship, creative interference, or other pressures.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian