INDECOM Probing Spring Village Mass Shooting

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing Sunday’s mass shooting at a football match in Spring Village, St. Catherine. INDECOM Commission Hugh Faulkner says two policemen had engaged the gunmen in a shootout, as the incident unfolded. It is reported that two off duty police officers and a licensed firearm holder had challenged the gunmen during the attack. The men, however, escaped in a waiting vehicle. The police believe one of them sustained bullet wounds. READ: Police heighten presence in Spring Village following deadly shooting

