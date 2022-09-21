20 septiembre, 2022
INDECOM Probing Spring Village Mass Shooting

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing Sunday’s mass shooting at a football match in Spring Village, St. Catherine.   INDECOM Commission Hugh Faulkner says two policemen had engaged the gunmen in a shootout, as the incident unfolded.   It is reported that two off duty police officers and a licensed firearm holder had challenged the gunmen during the attack.   The men, however, escaped in a waiting vehicle.   The police believe one of them sustained bullet wounds.   READ: Police heighten presence in Spring Village following deadly shooting

