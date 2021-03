INDECOM Probing Fatal Shooting In St. Catherine

Entornointeligente.com / The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the circumstances under which a man was fatally shot in St. Catherine Thursday morning. Kenrick Genus, 33, was killed at his house on Federal Avenue in Sydenham about 12:50. Mr. Genuis’s mother is claiming that her son was shot by the police. “A police shoot him kill him. Then people nuh see! People tan inna dem house and see…dem a pick up di shot dem, pick up di spent shell dem…. No gunman nah nuh time a pick up shot when dem fire shot,” she contended. But Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, Communication Officer for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, refuted the claim that Mr. Genus was shot by the police. She said police who were on patrol early Thursday morning, received a call about gunshots in Sydenham, but after carrying out checks in the area, “they did not see anything so they left.” They were again alerted about 7:30 a.m. that the body of a man was seen in a yard and “that’s when they found the body of Genus.” SSP Lindsay said the police are investigating the circumstances which led to his death. Nigel Morgan, Director of Complaints at INDECOM, said the agency has not yet determined whether Mr. Genus was killed by the police or criminals.

