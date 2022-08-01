Indarsingh warns trade unions: Expect mass dismissals from WASA after transformation plan

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh is warning the three unions representing workers at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to expect a mass dismissal when the authority rolls out its transformation plan.
Indarsingh issued the warning during a United National Congress press conference on Sunday telling them not to be baited by the Government’s deception and misinformation.
His comments came three days after Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales announced that 213 executive members of the authority will be out of jobs early next year, as the first phase of the Cabinet-approved transformation plan is rolled out.
WASA’s executive management staff currently stands at 426 and the plan has recommended a reduction of this by 50 per cent.
Within hours of making the announcement, Gonzales in an interview in this week’s Sunday Guardian, stated that all 426 management positions at WASA will be made redundant.
«All positions will become redundant in order to fill the new positions in the new executive structure. So in other words, all positions within the current structure would come to an end. There will be new job descriptions for all managerial positions which will be advertised internally and externally. This would allow all managers at WASA to apply for the posts based on their requisite qualifications and experience,» Gonzales said.
He said approximately 200 management positions will be filled and «all departments that are led by a manager, senior manager or various levels of managers within the current structure would come to an end.»
Responding to the Sunday Guardian article, Indarsingh accused the Government of not levelling with the authority’s workers and population.
He said all the Government has been doing was feeding the population with lies.
Indarsingh said he takes no comfort in WASA’s chairman Ravi Nanga telling his workers in the bargaining unit that have nothing to fear because the Government has a history of shutting down State companies.
«What you’ll have already signalled is a process of mass dismissal. The playbook seems to be a reputation of what transpired at Petrotrin.»
As a former union leader, Indarsingh urged WASA’s three unions representing its members—the Public Services Association (PSA), National Union and Government and Federated Workers and Estate Police Association not to fall for the Government’s tricks.
«I want to tell you… do not fall for the propaganda, the mamaguy, the deceit and the lies. The writing is on the wall because this Government has undermined the rule of law, and good industrial relations practices in every aspect of meeting and treating with recognised majority unions in this country and that is why I am saying to you this morning it has nothing to do with restructuring, it has nothing to do with transformation, it has to do with Rowleynomics which is hell-bent on sending home all the workers at WASA.»
He said the objective is to privatise WASA to benefit their friends and financiers.
Indarsingh also warned WASA staff and unions that the Government was trying to «send you into a state of lull…into a state of complacency,» and they should fight with all their might to save the jobs of their members.
Repeated calls to PSA president Leroy Baptiste yesterday went unanswered while he did not respond to a WhatsApp message.
