Increased Profit For Pulse Investments

Entornointeligente.com /

Pulse Investments registered higher profit during its financial year ended June. The fashion, entertainment and real estate company made $1.79 billion net profit, a $317.6 million increase over last year. Pulse’s total income increased to $1.85 billion, up from $1.53 billion during the corresponding period in 2021. The company said its results were driven by enhanced gains on property investments and an expansion in its construction and real estate portfolio. On the other hand, it said the cancellation of a number of live events during the period under review constrained some earning opportunities.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com