Increased Access to Water for St. Andrew West Rural Residents

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Rural, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, says that increasing access to water for residents in a top priority.

Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn, who was making her contribution to the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on September 27, informed that a pump house has been upgraded, which will benefit residents in the Cavaliers area.

Also, new tanks will be purchased for the Cavaliers district and Mount Airy, to serve the residents there and in surrounding areas like Mount Prospect, Mount James, New Garden, and Mountain Spring.

«I am happy to also state that we will be seeing the upgrading of pipelines in the areas of Padmore and Lacy. There has been great effort by the National Water Commission (NWC) to upgrade pipelines across the constituency, as well as a focus on the metering of new customers, and I welcome these efforts,» Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

The Member of Parliament informed that the $800-million Essex Hall Water Project is under way and on track.

The programme of works includes the development of a surface water source, transmission of pipelines, provision of storage tanks and the distribution of pipelines.

«On completion of this Essex Hall Water Supply Scheme, it is expected to produce 0.75 million imperial gallons of potable water per day and serve approximately 20,000 persons in the communities of Essex Hall, Salisbury Plain, Border, Unity, Lawrence Tavern, Claypole District, Burnt Shop, Content, Cavaliers, Pinto, and Lacey,» Cuthbert-Flynn said.

