Top Cop Milton Desir is pleased that there were almost no major incidents during the two-day parade of the bands. Desir stated that there has been little to no hiccups from the first day, and well into the last lap jump up.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REG220722SAINTLUCIA.mp3 Police Commissioner in Saint Lucia, Milton Desir

