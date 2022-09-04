In the spotlight

In addressing the performance of the Trinidad and Tobago economy last Friday, the finance minister sought to reassure the public that the economy was resilient and had performed better than commentators had expected. The improved economic performance was due entirely to improved energy prices and fortuitous developments that have worked to the country’s advantage. Since budget day is three weeks away, it can be assumed that the real purpose of Friday’s exercise was to manage public expectations by speaking to the country directly and presenting more data than could be expected in the budget presentation.
By highlighting the financial impact of the union demands in the current round of negotiations, the finance minister was sounding a note of caution and signalling the limits of the country’s capacity to absorb these demands. The challenges are great. The international outlook is one of continued volatility, inflation, and the physical challenges of climate change. The real challenge of making the country and its citizens more resilient in the face of continuing international adjustment is an ongoing work in progress.
The challenges are not all economic. Even if international prices have given the nation a respite, it was immediately clear that certain elements of civil society would not cooperate with the script. The responses were immediate if not preplanned.
With the memory of its supporters’ efforts to disrupt highway traffic and cause civil commotion fresh in our minds, the Scrap Iron Dealers motorcade demonstrated that it would not back down from its challenge to the State. Not to be outdone, the Trinidad and Tobago Teachers Union (TTUTA) will be boycotting the opening day of school as teachers ‘rest and reflect’ after two years of remote learning which have negatively affected our nation’s youth. OWTU’s Ancel Roget warned the country to expect something big. Other union leaders have already signalled that all is not well. The crime situation remains unchanged, as evidenced by the shootout at the Brix Hotel car park.
Keeping the ship of state steady will require calm heads and cool tongues to avoid adding fuel to an already combustible mix. The demands of the various claimants cannot all be satisfied by the extra revenue generated by higher energy prices. It is in effect nothing more than a windfall gain. Whilst the war in Ukraine drags on, energy prices are likely to remain buoyant. But the OECD countries are making concerted efforts to moderate energy prices, and the nation’s financial position is still fragile. A cautious approach is best.
The finance minister’s presentation provided much more information on the country’s macroeconomic position than is customary. But there were gaps. People matter, as do results. Has the poverty level risen or remained the same? What will be done to address those who are at the lower end of the economic ladder?
It is not enough to dampen expectations. More must be done to provide a context in which the country can understand the expenditure priorities and how funds will be distributed to those priorities. The communication task is to fashion an answer to the key question that every citizen is asking: ‘What is in it for me?’ It would be good if the budget speech addresses this.
