In recording, warring gangs threaten more killing in St. Vincent

Entornointeligente.com /

One of two warring gangs in St. Vincent has promised to avenge the death of one of the two men killed in Ottley Hall on Saturday, before he is buried.

The groups have threatened to continue to attempt to kill each other’s members, saying that there will be «no white flag» or «peace treaty» and that it is not a «media war» or «police war».

The threats were exchanged in an apparent telephone conversation, a three-minute recording of which was obtained by iWitness News.

In the voice note, which is littered with expletives, the men mention specific names of people allegedly involved in the feud and give detailed information of places where they had allegedly seen the targets of their hospitably as well as the registration number of the vehicles in which they were allegedly travelling.

The conversation also suggests that the men were communicating on a video call.

«Brother, you see this here? Dis here wuking (working) in all ah dem face, brother,» one man said at the beginning of the recording.

«Dat’s why (name indiscernible) had to get plenty in he (expletive). All ah you going get dem too,» the same man said. «Brother, ah my gun me like talk (It’s my gun I like to do the talking).»

The men called several names saying that they were being praised — apparently for their actions in the feud.

«Is nah no talk behind the thing. Is nah no hide and seek thing we doing now. Is brawling. Is brawling in alyo (expletive). Is nah no mask,» one of the men said, while the other said that they would target «your sister, your mother».

«Alyo have to know. Alyo have to know ah nuh brother. Brother, see where I passed you at (a place Kingstown) you and your girl in the week day. You (name omitted)! You see where I passed you in (vehicle registration number omitted). Hear the scene, bad man, is nah no talk behind this. Brother, is anywhere anytime. Mask, no mask. Brother, alyo can’t sleep in alyo place,» one of the men said.

«Alyo tek one ah my brothers.»

One of the men said that the person on the other side of the conversation could not pass through a particular community in St. Vincent.

«We telling you straight what happening and what coming because we ain’t talking (expletive) just so. You feel is any media war? I go show you something. Before Siah bury (expletive), all ah you. Bet you!» he said.

«You smoothing (name omitted) to try to catch man.

«Ah nah no police war; no white flag can’t wave in this. No white flag nah wave in this. No peace treaty, no surrender ah nuh, don.»

On the other side of the conversation, one man says, «Stop talk and do wha you have to.»

«Way I call yo phone fah?» one of the two prominent voices in the conversation responds.

«Me sorry me can’t meet yo face-to-face leh you talk to me gun. You think is talk (name omitted). Boy, I go reload and fully and reload and fully again. You don’t even know, dawg.»

The other name then says, «Cut the talk with he. No more talk with he. No more talk with he.»

Mosiah Westfield, left, and Isiah Carter were shot and killed in Ottley Hall on Saturday. The recording has surfaced three days after a bloody weekend in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in which two men were shot and killed and two other shot and injured in separate incidents, bringing this year’s homicide count to 30.

On Saturday, Mosiah Westfield, a labourer, of Ottley Hall, died on the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds about his body in Ottley Hall.

Isiah Carter, a 19-year-old labourer, also of Ottley Hall, who was shot in the stomach, died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated.

In a separate incident in Cane Hall, on Saturday, Tommy Grecia, 39, of Villa, sustained multiple gunshots about his body and was taken to the MCMH for medical attention, where he is listed as in stable condition.

Then, on Sunday, Dwayne Davy, 32, unemployed, of Ottley Hall, sustained a gunshot wound to his body.

He was taken to MCMH for medical attention and was treated and discharged.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves gave the weekend violence a passing mention as he spoke on radio, on Sunday afternoon, by which time three of the shootings had occurred.

The prime minister spoke about what was expected as schools re-opened on Monday.

«And while all this fantastic work is being done. I wake up this morning with a telephone call from the Commissioner of Police giving me the usual morning security report that two young men got shot and killed,» said Gonsalves, who is also minister of national security.

«There’s so many opportunities for young people. They have to just — this obsession with guns and following some bad company and some –all this violence they see on social media and the like,» Gonsalves said.

Share this: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email More Skype Tumblr LinkedIn Print Pinterest Telegram Reddit Pocket

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

Entornointeligente.com