In picture frames, the wonders of Tochigi

Rice field art on show－ Four Seasons in Tochigi Prefecture: China-Japan Friendship Exchange Landscape Photography . [Photo provided to China Daily] A photography exhibition held recently at the Zhejiang Art Museum in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, marked the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between China and Japan.

The exhibition, titled Four Seasons in Tochigi Prefecture: China-Japan Friendship Exchange Landscape Photography , showcased 50 photographic works about the natural scenery, folk customs and culture of Tochigi prefecture, Japan.

The prefecture, about 100 kilometers north of Tokyo, with a population of 1.91 million, is surrounded by mountains on three sides.

It is part of Japan’s capital metropolitan circle, and its capital is the city of Utsunomiya. As an inland prefecture, Tochigi’s annual average temperature is between 10 C and 14 C.

