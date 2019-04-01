 In pics: Yemeni children suffering from severe acute malnutrition - EntornoInteligente
1 abril, 2019

In pics: Yemeni children suffering from severe acute malnutrition

1 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / The feet of a malnourished child are seen at a malnutrition care center in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 1, 2019. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), around 394,000 Yemeni children under 5 years old are suffering from severe acute malnutrition and need treatment. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)    1 2 3 4 5 6 Next       1 2 3 4 5 6 Next    LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation