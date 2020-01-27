 In pics: temperature check on expressway in Hunan - EntornoInteligente
In pics: temperature check on expressway in Hunan

A medical worker checks a driver’s body temperature at the Xinhua exit of Louhuai Expressway in Xinhua County, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 26, 2020. In order to prevent and control the novel coronavirus infection, Xinhua County recently organized medical, transportation, public security and other departments to check the body temperature of drivers and passengers entering Xinhua and record the information of vehicles from other places. (Photo by Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua)

