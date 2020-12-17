In pics: Taiji Masters in Chenjiagou Village, central China

Homestay owner Wu Pingli practices Taiji (Tai Chi) at the gate of her homestay in Chenjiagou Village of Wenxian County, central China’s Henan Province, Dec. 14, 2020. Sanitation workers, doctors, homestay owners, renovation workers…People living in Chenjiagou Village may have different occupations, but many of them have one thing in common: they are Taiji Masters. Chenjiagou Village, Wen County, in central China’s Henan Province, where master Chen Wangting created Taiji in the mid-17th century, is regarded as the birthplace of Taiji. As a small village of over 3,000 residents, Chenjiagou is the home to three Taiji schools, over 40 home schools and more than 800 Taiji practitioners. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

