T&T cy­clist Nicholas Paul has won three medals at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land.

On Sat­ur­day he won gold in the kierin race, fol­lowed by sil­ver in the sprint on Sun­day and bronze in the 1000-me­tre time tri­al fi­nal to­day.

Here are some pho­tos of Paul at the games.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

