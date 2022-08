Entornointeligente.com /

aparazzi Car­ni­val launched their 2023 cos­tumes in the band’s pre­sen­ta­tion of Break­away Beats de­pect­ing T&T Road March­es. The band un­veiled the colour­ful cos­tumes at the Sound Forge in Mu­cu­rapo last Sun­day. Guardian Me­dia pho­tog­ra­ph­er Ker­win Pierre was at the launch and cap­tured these im­ages of some of the cos­tumes on dis­play.

