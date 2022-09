Entornointeligente.com /

King Charles III has pledged to serve his peo­ple just as his moth­er did, vow­ing to car­ry on her «life­long ser­vice» to the na­tion.

He made the promise dur­ing his first ad­dress to the Unit­ed King­dom as King.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com