In photos: Hatters Youth Academy triumphs

Sto­ry and pic­tures by

In­nis Fran­cis

in­nis_fran­[email protected]­hoo.com

The Hat­ters Steel Or­ches­tra host­ed a one-month camp where they taught chil­dren how to play the na­tion­al in­stru­ment dur­ing the Au­gust/Sep­tem­ber school va­ca­tion.

The young pan en­thu­si­asts, rang­ing from ages four to 16, host­ed a show and col­lect­ed cer­tifi­cates of achieve­ment re­cent­ly at the Girls Guides Head­quar­ters in San Fer­nan­do.

The 37 mem­bers be­came in­volved in the de­vel­op­ments and seized the op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­name them­selves the Hat­ters’ Youth Acad­e­my.

They shared songs they learned on the drums, steel­pan and with their har­monised voic­es.

Pan Trin­ba­go ex­ec­u­tive mem­ber and Hat­ters Steel Or­ches­tra PRO With­field Weekes com­mend­ed the tu­tors for the ac­com­plish­ment of turn­ing non-pan play­ers in­to a sym­pho­ny of lo­cal songs.

He said with tal­ents as such, Mer­chant’s 1995 song Pan in Dan­ger is no longer a ques­tion with the show the chil­dren put on at the grad­u­a­tion.

He said he was ini­tial­ly un­cer­tain of the camp’s du­ra­tion af­ter their La­dy Hailes, San Fer­nan­do home base was van­dalised some months ago.

