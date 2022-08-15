In photos: Hatters Youth Academy triumphs

Story and pictures by
Innis Francis
innis_fran[email protected]hoo.com
The Hatters Steel Orchestra hosted a one-month camp where they taught children how to play the national instrument during the August/September school vacation.
The young pan enthusiasts, ranging from ages four to 16, hosted a show and collected certificates of achievement recently at the Girls Guides Headquarters in San Fernando.
The 37 members became involved in the developments and seized the opportunity to rename themselves the Hatters’ Youth Academy.
They shared songs they learned on the drums, steelpan and with their harmonised voices.
Pan Trinbago executive member and Hatters Steel Orchestra PRO Withfield Weekes commended the tutors for the accomplishment of turning non-pan players into a symphony of local songs.
He said with talents as such, Merchant’s 1995 song Pan in Danger is no longer a question with the show the children put on at the graduation.
He said he was initially uncertain of the camp’s duration after their Lady Hailes, San Fernando home base was vandalised some months ago.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian