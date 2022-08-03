In photos: Egungun Festival 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

Omo Oduduwa In­sti­tute in as­so­ci­a­tion with Black In­di­an Mas­quer­ade pre­sent­ed their 2022 Her­itage Mas­quer­ade Fes­ti­val and Egun­gun Fes­ti­val on Sat­ur­day with a street pro­ces­sion from Pe­tite Cu­ra­caye to the La Venezuela Stat­ue on the San­ta Cruz Old Road.

The Egun­gun fes­ti­val is of Or­isha ori­gin from the Yoru­ba re­li­gion of South West Africa,which pays ho­n­our and re­mem­brance to the an­ces­tors through rit­u­als in the mas­quer­ade, it means «pow­ers con­cealed» or «dry bones (of an­ces­tors),that pro­vides an im­por­tant con­nec­tion be­tween the worlds of the liv­ing and the dead. Guardian Me­dia pho­tog­ra­ph­er Edi­son Boodoos­ingh was at the event and took these pho­tos.

