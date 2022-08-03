In photos: Egungun Festival 2022

Omo Oduduwa Institute in association with Black Indian Masquerade presented their 2022 Heritage Masquerade Festival and Egungun Festival on Saturday with a street procession from Petite Curacaye to the La Venezuela Statue on the Santa Cruz Old Road.
The Egungun festival is of Orisha origin from the Yoruba religion of South West Africa,which pays honour and remembrance to the ancestors through rituals in the masquerade, it means «powers concealed» or «dry bones (of ancestors),that provides an important connection between the worlds of the living and the dead. Guardian Media photographer Edison Boodoosingh was at the event and took these photos.
