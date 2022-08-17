In photos: Coastal clean-up at Scotland Bay

Xtra Foods, in collaboration with International Coastal Cleanup T&T, conducted a clean-up exercise at Scotland Bay, on August 11. Forty-one Xtra Foods employees participated in the clean-up exercise. In a release, Xtra Foods said based on data collected, 65 bags of garbage weighing 980 pounds were removed from the bay. The company is urging everyone to take pride and care for our natural resources by keeping our beaches and waterways clean. As part of its corporate responsibility Xtra Foods said it will continue to lend support to nation building activities and will continue to do its part to ensure that T&T is a better place for everyone.
Another clean-up drive is scheduled for September 17 at Salybia Bay.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian