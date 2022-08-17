In photos: Coastal clean-up at Scotland Bay

Entornointeligente.com /

Xtra Foods, in col­lab­o­ra­tion with In­ter­na­tion­al Coastal Cleanup T&T, con­duct­ed a clean-up ex­er­cise at Scot­land Bay, on Au­gust 11. Forty-one Xtra Foods em­ploy­ees par­tic­i­pat­ed in the clean-up ex­er­cise. In a re­lease, Xtra Foods said based on da­ta col­lect­ed, 65 bags of garbage weigh­ing 980 pounds were re­moved from the bay. The com­pa­ny is urg­ing every­one to take pride and care for our nat­ur­al re­sources by keep­ing our beach­es and wa­ter­ways clean. As part of its cor­po­rate re­spon­si­bil­i­ty Xtra Foods said it will con­tin­ue to lend sup­port to na­tion build­ing ac­tiv­i­ties and will con­tin­ue to do its part to en­sure that T&T is a bet­ter place for every­one.

An­oth­er clean-up dri­ve is sched­uled for Sep­tem­ber 17 at Saly­bia Bay.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com