In California: In-N-Out is forced out of town … at least for now

SoCal’s iconic burger chain pulls plans after residents sue to block it. But don’t rule it out yet: In-N-Out may double (double) down on its strategy to open. A controversial housing bill fails in Sacramento. And friends remember a man who followed his dreams and became a pilot to the stars.

It’s Arlene Martínez , with news for Thursday.

But first , meet an 88-year-old skydiver who plans to celebrate his 90th birthday with, you guessed it, a jump .

Path to expedited housing (and more of it) fails A housing bill that would have required cities and counties in California to build multi-family residential units near mass transit failed to get enough votes in the state Senate. A housing bill that would have forced cities and counties to allow denser residential projects near job centers and public transportation has died in the state Senate . SB 50 also failed the last time around.

The bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, had hoped this revised version might get him enough support to move it on. It gave jurisdictions more control over where to put the units so long as they produced them, and added a five-year timeline to put a plan into place in communities most at risk for gentrification (a concern flagged by many opponents). Still, it fell four votes short on Thursday.

Wiener’s bill is an attempt to fix a housing shortage in California that is being blamed for a rise in homelessness, urban sprawl, traffic and pushing more people into poverty. He argues local zoning laws undermine the state’s efforts to help fix the shortage.

State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, vowed a housing bill will happen this year. “SB 50 might not be coming forward right now, but the status quo cannot stand,” she said. “This is not the end of this story.”

In the news: Trump’s border wall, a coastal power plant and coronavirus Winds topple a newly installed piece of border wall at the California-Mexico border .

Story continues The owners of a coastal SoCal power plant would pay the $27 million cost to demolish the facility in exchange for getting to operate another three years .

Coronavirus watch : The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency on the day the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the virus. The designation comes when the U.N. health agency determines an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

One person who arrived from China on a plane full of Americans has been quarantined after trying to leave the March Air Reserve Base without a full health evaluation.

Homelessness is the top priority for Californians , recent polls have shown. A record number of people put those concerns into action in Ventura County during Wednesday’s effort to count each homeless person.

In-N-Out drops plans in Rancho Mirage Anne Coleman speaks against approval of an In-N-Out Burger during the Rancho Mirage City Council meeting in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Traffic, noise, air quality, crime . Those are the many ways a group of residents in Rancho Mirage said their community would be impacted by an In-N-Out Burger, and what prompted them to sue to try and block it from coming in. This week they scored a (possibly temporary) victory.

The popular SoCal-based chain agreed to withdraw plans — for now. But restaurant associates are likely to come back after doing the environmental studies that both In-N-Out and city officials initially determined weren’t necessary. Residents vehemently disagreed. In-N-Out reasoned doing the studies would be cheaper than litigation.

The In-N-Out was so unpopular it prompted two residents to run for City Council with a central platform of keeping it out .

Ventura County officer dies in motorcycle crash Nathan Martin An off-duty Oxnard police officer died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash . An hour before the crash, the department had announced plans for a special enforcement to focus on motorcycle safety. Fatalities involving motorcycles have jumped dramatically in California over the past decade — 576 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2017, an increase of nearly 17% from 494 in 2015.

Nationally, they more than doubled from 1994 to 2016. Traffic experts point to a number of factors for that , including that in the case of California, and nowhere else in the U.S., lane splitting is allowed.

Watch : Oxnard’s police chief talks about fallen officer Nathan Martin .

Helicopter pilot rose from aviation fan to pilot to the stars This undated photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows pilot Ara Zobayan, who was at the controls of the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, 2020, killing all nine aboard including former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant’s pilot took to the skies following inspiration that came in the form of a helicopter trip over the Grand Canyon. Ara Zobayan, 50, scrimped to afford lessons, then became a teacher who was a stickler for pre-flight checklists and who sought to infuse his passion. “He was like, ‘The way you do it, you have to become it. Go sit in the copter, go touch it, go feel it,’ ” former student Darren Kemp recalled.

Zaboyan was certified to fly using only instruments — a more difficult rating to attain that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds. But on the day of the disaster that killed him, Bryant and seven others, he was flying under special visual flight rules that require pilots to see where they are going.

The death of Bryant shocked the sporting world, but it also shook those who were endeared to Zobayan as much for his skills in the skies as the smile that greeted them each time they would fly.

Mamba Sports Academy , which rebranded in 2018 after partnering with the basketball superstar, said it remains committed to ” honoring Kobe’s mission of inspiring the next generation of leaders in the world of sports and beyond .”

