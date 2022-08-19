In Argentina, Mass Protests Demand Higher Wages, Lower Inflation

Entornointeligente.com /

Demonstrators march towards the National Congress during a protest against the level of inflation and to demand a joint action to solve the economic crisis, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian – Advertisement – By Maria Belen Liotti

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 17 (Reuters) â» Thousands of frustrated Argentines clogged downtown Buenos Aires on Wednesday in raucous street protests, demanding government action to boost salaries and unemployment benefits battered by surging consumer prices and a weakening peso currency.

The South American nationâs economic crisis has seen the ranks of the poor swell to 40% of the population as President Alberto Fernandez struggles to find solutions to an annual inflation rate hovering around 70%.

Beating drums and waving the flags of unions and a range of left-wing groups, most aligned with Fernandezâs ruling Peronists, protesters reached the Casa Rosada presidential palace and the Congress, after snaking through the capitalâs main avenues and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Bundled-up protesters braving a chilly, windy day, called for wage hikes in line with inflation, plus more social spending to alleviate widespread economic pain.

«We canât continue with this level of inflation where everyday we keep losing parts of our salary,» said Pablo Moyano, head of the CGT workersâ union that mostly represents government employees.

Prices at grocery stores and shops are regularly updated to reflect galloping inflation, which last month alone rose 7.4%, the highest monthly rise in two decades.

Speaking to a crowd of marchers, Moyano, himself a Peronist, asked Fernandez to take control of prices

Other union leaders echoed Moyanoâs sentiments.

«Thereâs no work, salaries just donât stretch far enough, and there are constant price mark-ups,» said Ramon Luque, head of a union representing cardboard and paper workers.

