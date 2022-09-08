Improved healthcare facilities and services for sister isles

Entornointeligente.com /

Improved healthcare services are a top transformational agenda for the new NDC administration, and Carriacou and Petite Martinique are not being left out of the development process.

The sister isles, which were recently visited by a delegation from the Ministry of Health, can expect to see marked enhancement not only in the healthcare facilities but also in the delivery of the services.

The delegation, which visited for 2 days, was led by Minister for Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs Senator the Hon. Johnathan LaCrette. He and his team visited all 5 district clinics and the lone hospital on the island, Princess Royal Hospital, where they toured the facilities and held discussions with staff.

Healthcare issues identified by Minister LaCrette included infrastructure development, staffing and transportation between the islands. These issues and others, he promised, will be prioritised and addressed in a systematic manner.

One of the major healthcare concerns of Carriacou is the lack of proper dental equipment at the Hillsborough Smart Health Centre. Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Hon. Tevin Andrews, who was part of the delegation touring the different healthcare facilities, said that in a couple of weeks, new dental equipment will be installed not only on Carriacou but also on Petite Martinique.

Minister Andrews said the long-term goal is to transform the Petite Martinique-based facility to a poly-clinic.

Future plans, he said, also include putting measures in place for the operation of full laboratory services at the Princess Royal Hospital that would lead to a reduction in persons having to travel to Grenada for blood work, or blood being transported to Grenada for testing. He said that plans are already in motion for the development of the laboratory, and consideration is being given to the training of personnel to operate the lab.

Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Strategic and Operational Management of the General and Subsidiary Hospitals and Community Health Services Noami Jeremiah; Senior Administrative Officer Rachel Roberts; Chief Planner, Camille St. Louis; Acting Chief Nursing Officer, Carol Telesford-Charles; and Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Javan Williams, were also part of the team.

