Improve services at tax offices

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Anyone who has been to a tax office can attest to the inefficiency which Trevor Samuels attested to in a letter to the editor on June 17, «Polite staff but inefficient systems at tax office». Samuels spoke specifically about experience at the Constant Spring Tax Office, which most of us are familiar with. The long lines and delays speak to the inefficiency which leads to a waste of time, spending several hours in a day for simple transactions such as renewals. Often, one has to to return to the office, to complete a simple task. Mr Samuels is a senior citizen and has the option of expedited service for seniors, and, even so, he found it necessary to complain. The problem is rooted in inefficiency with systems, services and processes.

Although some services are available online, much more could be done to improve processes and client satisfaction. The tax office is bringing in much-needed revenues to government. They should make this as easy as possible to do and maximise revenue collection in a timely manner on a daily basis. These offices should be prioritised for maximum efficiency and high client satisfaction.

They should always remember the public is the customer. If it is necessary to hire more staff with more computer equipment to meet the needs of a growing population, do so. This should be a priority for a developing country such as ours, which relies heavily on commerce and investments. Too much time is wasted in these offices, and this has been happening for many years.

