Impose heavy fines on traffic violators

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

It is beyond my understanding why taxis, coaster buses and some private-car drivers are determined to kill other road-users. I find it more dangerous to travel on public transport, I feel safer driving myself.

I believe strict action should be taken against those who speed on the roads. There are measures I feel will go a long way in helping to deter all drivers from killing themselves and others. Motorbikes and all unlicensed motor vehicles should be taken off the road and should not be stored for no longer than two weeks. If the said vehicle is not collected and the fine paid, then it should be crushed and the owner of that vehicle should be made to pay for towing the vehicle, cost of the court proceedings and the charges for crushing it.

Minibuses, taxis and larger public passenger transport vehicles should not exceed speed limit of 50 miles per hour – this should be the case for private cars also. All roads must have signs posted with the correct speed limit for that zone.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com